Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,450 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,265 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.