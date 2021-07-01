Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

