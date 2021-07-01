Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.97

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$137.97 and traded as high as C$139.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$136.64, with a volume of 35,488 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Morguard in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.45.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.5400007 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.72%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

