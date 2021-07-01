MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 962,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOSY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.04. MoSys has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 54.47%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

