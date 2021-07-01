Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.