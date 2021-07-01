MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Up 5.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.84. 21,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,120,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

