Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $34.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

