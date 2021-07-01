Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

