Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.