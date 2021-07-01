Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,157. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

