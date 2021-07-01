Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 163,420 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

