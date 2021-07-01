Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,276 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

