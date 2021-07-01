Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.71. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 8,353 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 58.71%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.