National Bank Financial Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANCUF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 140,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,009. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.