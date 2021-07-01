National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Up 87.1% in June

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,600 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 329,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.74 on Thursday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

