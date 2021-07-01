National Express Group (LON:NEX) PT Lowered to GBX 340 at Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

Shares of LON:NEX traded up GBX 5.26 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 271.86 ($3.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

