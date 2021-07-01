National Express Group (LON:NEX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 271.80 ($3.55). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 270.20 ($3.53), with a volume of 1,667,697 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 270.83 ($3.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.80.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 6,100 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

