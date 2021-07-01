National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in National Instruments by 26.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 384.40 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

