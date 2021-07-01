National Pension Service Acquires 11,468 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Copart worth $33,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

