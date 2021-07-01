National Pension Service Acquires 38,083 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in International Paper were worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

