National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dover were worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,138,000 after buying an additional 333,845 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $150.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

