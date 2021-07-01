National Pension Service Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $32,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $359.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $364.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

