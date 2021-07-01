National Pension Service Purchases 2,923 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $31,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $463.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.73. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.