National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Pension Service increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,135 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

