National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.88 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 113,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.