Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 1,147.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

