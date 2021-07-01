Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $24.16 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $240,604.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004804 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040778 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00033505 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,065,005 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

