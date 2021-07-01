NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Investec lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NCC Group stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

