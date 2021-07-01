Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NDBKY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,400. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.