Neo (NEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $34.08 or 0.00102119 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $422.59 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045979 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

