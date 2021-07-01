Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 276.7% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Network-1 Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 53,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,280. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $128,911.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,939.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,810,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

