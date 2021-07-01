Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 67,441 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,441 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of New Relic worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,396. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEWR stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.22. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

