Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,850 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGNC Investment worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

