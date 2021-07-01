Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $15.08 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

