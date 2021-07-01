Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ares Management worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Ares Management stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

