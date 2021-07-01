Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.40.

Nevro stock opened at $165.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

