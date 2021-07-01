New York City REIT, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE NYC remained flat at $$13.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,483. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York City REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 18,107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of New York City REIT worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

