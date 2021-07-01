New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) vs. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Head to Head Review

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York City REIT and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.66 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -56.96 Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.85 -$297.01 million $2.53 18.45

New York City REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49% Vornado Realty Trust -20.09% 1.70% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New York City REIT and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83

New York City REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.51%. Given New York City REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats New York City REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

