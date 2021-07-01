New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,100 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of MoneyGram International worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.11 million, a PE ratio of -201.56 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

