New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,200 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $449.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.13.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

