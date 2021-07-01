New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $154,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $625,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

MAXN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.