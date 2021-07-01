New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Akouos worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Akouos by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akouos in the first quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34. Akouos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $432.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.