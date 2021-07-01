New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $4,471,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

TELL stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.