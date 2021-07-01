New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,445 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gravity were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRVY. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $6,832,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.68. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $752.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

