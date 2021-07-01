New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,483 shares of company stock worth $2,125,953. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

