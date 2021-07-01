Newton (NEW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Newton has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00137908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00169179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,354.53 or 1.00238639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

