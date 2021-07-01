NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.39. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.