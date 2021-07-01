NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.46. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.40 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

