NFT Index Price Tops $468.61 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $17,216.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $468.61 or 0.01395866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.74 or 0.00717100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.99 or 0.07804208 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

