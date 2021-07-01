NFT Price Hits $0.0579 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. NFT has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $40,076.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00695629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,180% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

